Search

01 Jan 2022

Matt Taylor lauds Conor Wilkinson after stunning strike earns point for Walsall

Matt Taylor lauds Conor Wilkinson after stunning strike earns point for Walsall

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Walsall boss Matt Taylor lauded Conor Wilkinson’s class after the substitute scored twice to rescue a 3-3 draw with Newport.

Wilkinson steered home Walsall’s first equaliser within seconds of coming on in the 52nd minute and then scored an own goal before unleashing a stoppage-time volley in a remarkable cameo.

He flicked the ball up on the edge of the box with his left foot before volleying into the top corner with his right as the Saddlers came from behind three times.

Taylor, who scored a string of spectacular goals as a player with West Ham, Bolton and Portsmouth, hailed the effort and Wilkinson’s overall contribution on returning from a hamstring injury.

He said: “It shows you the confidence Conor has got but if I told you that he does that all the time in training, I wouldn’t be lying to you.

“The challenge for Conor now is to do that on a more regular basis – to be able to do that, we’ve got to get Conor on the football pitch and keep him fit.

“If we do that, we know we’ve got a very good footballer on our hands.

“He just passes the ball into the back of the net for the first one and, the second one, to have the confidence to flick it up with your left and volley it into the top corner with your right is immense.

“That’s how important it is to get your goalscorers on the pitch – and I’m exceptionally proud of the players and the character they showed to come from behind three times.”

Newport led early as League Two’s top scorer Dom Telford fired home from six yards and, after Wilkinson equalised and swapped own goals with Matt Dolan, he headed home to make it 3-2.

That was Telford’s 16th goal of the season but it was not enough.

Newport boss James Rowberry said: “I have to take the positives from it – we’ve scored three goals away from home and got a point.

“You can see what it meant to them when they scored – I thought they had won the league the way they celebrated, the reactions of their fans, staff and players.

“We are a goal threat but we have to tidy up defensively as a team which I believe we will do.

“I can beat myself up about different things and changes but we felt as if we needed to put height on the pitch and when it was 3-2 the goal is scored from a worldie from the edge of the box.

“Teams are upping their game a little bit to play against us so we have to match that – it was the craziest game I’ve been involved in so far!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media