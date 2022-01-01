New year greetings and Man City celebrate late win – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 1.
New year greetings.
Gary Lineker looked back.
Chelsea celebrated an honour…
…and Sunderland.
John Terry made his point.
Liam Gallagher loved City’s win.
As did City’s players.
Good news for the Brazilian.
Sean Dyche is not just a football manager.
It was a wet one Down Under.
Peter Wright had a message.
Beef was enjoying the arrows.
Valtteri Bottas joined his new team.
Tyson Fury made a prediction.
Deontay Wilder looked to the future.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.