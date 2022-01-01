Search

02 Jan 2022

Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world – Brighton boss Graham Potter

Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world – Brighton boss Graham Potter

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham Potter.

Sanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.

The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.

Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.

“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton.

“He can play in any team in the world; he’s that high level.

“His physicality is amazing, his shot-stopping is amazing, he can come for crosses, he’s good with the ball at his feet. He has got everything he needs to be a top goalkeeper; the only thing he lacks is games.

“But obviously he’s been building those the last couple of years.

“It was a big call (to make him number one) because Maty was an experienced Premier League goalkeeper. But Robert’s potential high level is incredible and we’ve got to help him reach his maximum.

“He’s not there yet, but that’s just time. He’s fantastic.”

Sanchez already has 16 top-flight clean sheets to his name after two outstanding saves helped Albion beat Brentford 2-0 on Boxing Day.

This weekend he will be pitted against England number one Jordan Pickford as the Seagulls go in search of a maiden win at Goodison Park.

“I can’t compare (them) because I don’t know Jordan well at all,” Potter said of the two keepers.

“I can see that he’s been really good in the Premier League and is fantastic for England as well, so I have respect for him and his career.

“But I can only speak about Rob – and he’s got everything.

“You can see the contribution he’s made since he’s been in our team in terms of clean sheets and saves. Our defensive record has been strong, and he’s played a part in that.

“I’m delighted with Rob and I think he will get better. I don’t think he’s at his maximum yet.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media