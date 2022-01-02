Search

02 Jan 2022

Leaders Arbroath held to goalless draw by promotion rivals Inverness

Leaders Arbroath held to goalless draw by promotion rivals Inverness

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Arbroath missed their chance to pull six points clear at the top of the cinch Championship after promotion rivals Inverness held them to a goalless draw at Gayfield Park.

Derek Gaston tipped over a Scott Allardice effort midway through the first half and, after Mark Ridgers gathered Joel Nouble’s attempt at the end of a fine run, Aaron Doran shot just wide for Inverness.

Arbroath pushed a little harder after the break and English midfielder James Craigen was unlucky to see his attempt from a tight angle out on the left flank fizz past a post shortly before the hour mark.

David Carson responded for second-placed Inverness with a strike that clattered an upright after the ball had fallen to him on the edge of the box.

In the 73rd minute, Livingston loanee Jack Hamilton thought he had finally broken through for Arbroath, but the offside flag went up.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media