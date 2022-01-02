Search

02 Jan 2022

Hamilton kick off new year with convincing victory at Queen of the South

Hamilton kick off new year with convincing victory at Queen of the South

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Joshua Mullin scored twice and Jamie Hamilton was also on target as Hamilton secured a convincing 3-0 win over Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.

The visitors hit the front on 20 minutes when Mullin tapped in the rebound from his own penalty after Ronan Hughes had been brought down in the box.

The home side were soon down to 10 men when Willie Gibson, who had been booked for dissent in the aftermath of the spot-kick incident, was given his marching orders moments later, seemingly for continuing his complaint.

Accies doubled their advantage with 69 minutes on the clock when Hughes teed up Hamilton to fire into the net.

And the visitors were out of sight seven minutes later when Mullin got his second of the game with a header at the back post.

The result gave sixth-placed Accies back-to-back away wins and left Queen of the South third from bottom.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media