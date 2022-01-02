Dagenham claim fourth win in a row against struggling Dover

Dagenham made it four consecutive league wins with a 3-1 victory against Dover.

The Daggers move up to fifth in the National League table, while Dover are still rooted to the bottom with no wins so far this season.

Dover had a good early chance from a corner but Ben Williamson’s effort was saved by Elliot Justham.

The Daggers took the lead in the 29th minute through Junior Morias after he found the far corner from the edge of the box.

Josh Walker then doubled the hosts’ lead five minutes later, striking into the top corner.

Alfie Pavey’s headed goal pulled one back for Dover five minutes into the second half.

Myles Weston quickly extended Dagenham’s two-goal cushion four minutes later, receiving the ball in the box and firing home.

Khale Da Costa came close for Dover towards the end of the game, but Justham was able to deny his shot and the rebounded effort.