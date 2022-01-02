Search

02 Jan 2022

Stephen Robinson impressed by Morecambe’s character in stunning comeback win

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was full of praise for his side after they came from three goals down to earn a vital 4-3 win against fellow strugglers Doncaster.

The visitors were 3-0 up at the break with goals from Aidan Barlow, Dan Gardner and Joseph Oluwu before a Cole Stockton brace, Jon Obika’s tap-in and a superb 25-yard effort from Toumani Diagouraga gave the Shrimps an important three points.

Robinson said: “In one way I am raging with the defending but at the same time delighted with the character the boys showed.

“At half-time and at 3-0 down I felt we had actually played pretty well going forward and told the lads to keep going because if we got one they might crumble and that is what they did.

“We made a couple of tweaks at half-time and once we got a glimmer of hope we showed great composure and didn’t chase the game too early and psychologically it was a big, big result for us.

“We kept playing and the pressing and momentum we showed had to be admired and if we keep playing like that and improve our defending we will be OK.”

New Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey admitted he was left “shell-shocked” by the defeat.

He said: “I am a bit shocked to be honest.

“There were a few warning signs late in the first half and we told the lads that they would have to keep working hard and stop the ball from coming into our box but they didn’t take the warning.

“When you look back at their goals there is some poor decision-making and poor game management which was totally opposite to the first half when we won first contacts and got the momentum against what looked like a vulnerable team.

“The second half was the exact opposite and they always seemed to find a spare man and we need to roll our sleeves up and keep fighting.”

