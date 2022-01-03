Search

03 Jan 2022

Peter Wright books World Championship date with Michael Smith

Peter Wright books World Championship date with Michael Smith

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Peter Wright secured a return to the final of the William Hill World Darts Championship with a thrilling victory over fellow former champion Gary Anderson on Sunday.

The 2020 winner will face Michael Smith, the runner-up three years ago, in Monday’s final after seeing off Anderson 6-4 in a high-quality second semi-final at Alexandra Palace.

Wright, who later revealed a knee injury had been causing him discomfort, was pegged back to 3-2 and then 5-4 after opening in style by winning the first three sets.

Anderson then took a leg against the throw to nudge ahead in the 10th set but second seed Wright recovered to hold off his fellow Scot and reach the final for a third time.

Wright, who averaged 104 and threw a tournament record of 24 180s in the match, told Sky Sports: “To get a win over Gary Anderson, one of the greatest Scottish darts players there has ever been… the way both of us didn’t give up, it was so hard. I’m exhausted.

“I knew that (fightback) was going to happen. I couldn’t stop him. What a game of darts – phenomenal.”

Wright now intends to rest his knee before returning to the arena for the final.

“In the past few days I’ve had a knee injury,” he said. “I’ve got strapping on it and it’s burning like hell at the moment. I’ve got to rest it up but it’ll be all right for tomorrow.”

His opponent will be Smith, who held off a James Wade fightback to book his second appearance in the final.

Wade rallied from 5-1 down but could not maintain the momentum as his fellow Englishman won through 6-3.

“It was a tough game,” said Smith, who fired 16 180s and averaged 101. “I knew he was going to push me.

“There was one set where he hit 180 after 180. It was about keeping my cool then.

“You’re not gifted things in life. I’ve not deserved it – I have worked hard for it.”

Smith opened strongly by taking the first leg in 13 darts and soon led by two sets.

Wade responded by taking the third set in the deciding leg with a 121 checkout and then took the first two legs of the fourth.

Yet Smith hit back to take the set and the next two to open up a 5-1 lead. Wade claimed the next two to reduce the deficit but could not maintain the momentum and slipped to semi-final defeat for a fourth time in his career.

“I am over the moon,” said Smith. “The first set was dodgy then the next five sets I felt I played really well.

“Then you have to pinch yourself, you need one more set and you’re into the final. It’s a lot easier when it’s the last 16 or for a quarter-final but I’m proud of myself for the way I held my nerve at the end.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media