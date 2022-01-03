Search

03 Jan 2022

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley latest to test positive for Covid

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has joined the growing ranks of Covid-19 cases around the Ashes series.

Hockley is said to have had “no direct contact” with either team and is isolating with mild symptoms but his is just the latest in a widespread raft of positive results around the wider Test match environment.

Only one player, Australia batter Travis Head, has so far been affected but the spread continues to grow sharply both in the community and close to the cricket.

Four members of England’s backroom staff, including head coach Chris Silverwood, five of their travelling family contingent, match referee David Boon, at least one local net bowler and guest of honour Glenn McGrath have all contracted the virus.

Hockley said: “After experiencing mild symptoms, I immediately got a PCR test which has since returned a positive result. I am isolating at home with my family, who have returned negative results.

“Over recent days, we have seen cases in relation to the Australian men’s Ashes team and some of the BBL teams. It is a reminder of the complexity Covid-19 presents for major sporting events and the importance of being vaccinated, getting a booster as soon as possible, and getting tested as soon as symptoms present themselves.’’

