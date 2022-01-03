Search

03 Jan 2022

Forest Green without AFCON-bound Ebou Adams for Exeter clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green will be without Ebou Adams at home to Exeter.

Gambia midfielder Adams headed off on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Stevenage.

Rovers had not played since December 11 because of coronavirus-enforced postponements, but the win took the Gloucestershire side seven points clear at the top.

Head coach Rob Edwards confirmed three players had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Stevenage game, but Josh March scored for the first time in the league this season in the absence of 17-goal top scorer Matt Stevens.

Exeter are badly depleted again by injury and Covid-19 related issues.

Boss Matt Taylor responded to Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sutton – the Grecians’ first game since December 11 – by saying there was “no cavalry waiting in the wings” to return at Forest Green.

Alex Hartridge, Callum Rowe, Colin Daniel, George Ray, Josh Coley and Pierce Sweeney were all missing from the previous matchday squad, and Taylor said three of his six substitutes had not even trained after injury.

Cheick Diabate, who made his debut on Saturday, and Timothee Dieng will be assessed after being forced off against Sutton with knocks.

