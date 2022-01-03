Cambridge hold off Portsmouth despite Sam Smith dismissal

Ten-man Cambridge survived 27 minutes of stoppage time to claim a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.
Sam Smith’s red card meant the home side were on the back foot for much of the second half, but they held on to claim a first point in three games.
The visitors should have led in the 20th minute when a low cross from Marcus Harness found Reeco Hackett-Fairchild in space, but he blazed his shot over the bar.
Seconds later Cambridge raced forward and Gavin Bazunu made a smart save from Adam May before Mahlon Romeo slid in to block James Brophy’s follow-up.
The game turned in Portsmouth’s favour in the 60th minute when Smith, who had been shown a yellow card in the first half for dissent, was given his marching orders for catching Connor Ogilvie with his arm.
A long stoppage followed shortly afterwards following a medical emergency in the crowd, which led to play being suspended before a Cambridge fan was stretchered away.
Pompey pressed for a winner when play resumed but Ronan Curtis wasted their best opportunity when he fired over from a Harness centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.