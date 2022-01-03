Cambridge hold off Portsmouth despite Sam Smith dismissal

Ten-man Cambridge survived 27 minutes of stoppage time to claim a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

Sam Smith’s red card meant the home side were on the back foot for much of the second half, but they held on to claim a first point in three games.

The visitors should have led in the 20th minute when a low cross from Marcus Harness found Reeco Hackett-Fairchild in space, but he blazed his shot over the bar.

Seconds later Cambridge raced forward and Gavin Bazunu made a smart save from Adam May before Mahlon Romeo slid in to block James Brophy’s follow-up.

The game turned in Portsmouth’s favour in the 60th minute when Smith, who had been shown a yellow card in the first half for dissent, was given his marching orders for catching Connor Ogilvie with his arm.

A long stoppage followed shortly afterwards following a medical emergency in the crowd, which led to play being suspended before a Cambridge fan was stretchered away.

Pompey pressed for a winner when play resumed but Ronan Curtis wasted their best opportunity when he fired over from a Harness centre.