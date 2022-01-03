Search

03 Jan 2022

Roy Keane and the boss – Monday’s sporting social

Roy Keane and the boss – Monday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 3.

Football

Roy Keane was on his best behaviour.

Phil Jones returned.

Marcelo Bielsa was a relieved man.

Luke Ayling made a young girl’s day.

Ben Chilwell was back at Chelsea’s training ground after his op.

Barca unveiled their new man.

Thiago Silva vowed to fight on.

And then celebrated a new deal.

Jack Harrison was pleased with Leeds’ start to the new year.

John Terry was on the move.

Gary Neville was modest…

Andres Iniesta was enjoying the high life.

Happy birthday!

Darts

James Wade and Gary Anderson reflected on their semi-final defeats at Ally Pally.

Formula One

Michael Schumacher turned 53.

Cricket

KP was impressed.

Golf

Ian Poulter was having tree trouble.

Rugby Union

Gareth Thomas keeps getting mistaken for another Welsh rugby great.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media