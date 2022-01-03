Roy Keane and the boss – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 3.
Roy Keane was on his best behaviour.
Phil Jones returned.
Marcelo Bielsa was a relieved man.
Luke Ayling made a young girl’s day.
Ben Chilwell was back at Chelsea’s training ground after his op.
Barca unveiled their new man.
Thiago Silva vowed to fight on.
And then celebrated a new deal.
Jack Harrison was pleased with Leeds’ start to the new year.
John Terry was on the move.
Gary Neville was modest…
Andres Iniesta was enjoying the high life.
Happy birthday!
James Wade and Gary Anderson reflected on their semi-final defeats at Ally Pally.
Michael Schumacher turned 53.
KP was impressed.
Ian Poulter was having tree trouble.
Gareth Thomas keeps getting mistaken for another Welsh rugby great.
