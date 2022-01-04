Search

04 Jan 2022

Covid withdrawals don’t devalue world title triumph, says Peter Wright

Covid withdrawals don’t devalue world title triumph, says Peter Wright

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Peter Wright insists his World Championship title has not been devalued by the number of withdrawals from the tournament.

Michael Van Gerwen, Dave Chisnall and Vincent Van Der Voort were all forced to pull out after testing positive for coronavirus, which threatened to derail the sport’s premier competition.

Snakebite was not one of those affected and the 51-year-old beat Michael Smith 7-5 in a tense final at Alexandra Palace to join an elite list of names to win the Sid Waddell Trophy twice, having also triumphed in 2020.

Wright, ranked number two in the world, produced his best darts when it really mattered, winning nine of the last 10 legs to get the better of Smith, who will be left ruing a missed opportunity.

“I am over the moon. I know it is Sid, but it is my lady, I am happy to get her back,” he said.

“I am gutted for the players that have missed out on the tournament, Michael, Chissy and Vincent and the other players, but that doesn’t take away from me working hard to get it.

“I have won it back-to-back with crowds in. To be part of that elite group, people might say it was lucky when I beat Michael (Van Gerwen) when he wasn’t playing well, but it’s nice to prove everyone I can win it horribly.

“I can win another three before I am too old.

“I have to keep my feet on the ground because there are many fantastic darts players around.

“I have got that big sign on my back for the rest of the year that they all want to beat me, they will all play extremely well and hit big finishes. That’s because I am world champion and they want to beat the world champion.”

Smith will have nightmares about this defeat, which followed his 2019 loss to Van Gerwen, as he appeared to be within touching distance of glory when he led 5-4 and had the darts at 2-0 to go within a set of a maiden major title.

But his record now stands at six losses from six finals.

“I must have done something terrible in a past life because it’s doing my head in now,” he told Sky Sports after the match.

“I’ll have a bad night now, but I’ll definitely be back on that board and I’ll be getting ready for the next one.

“I wasn’t playing my best, but every time it got to a two-set thing, I kept fighting back and fighting back, but in the end that bullseye wouldn’t go in.

“I had a couple of shots at 104 and stuff but that’s darts, I guess.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media