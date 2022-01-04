Search

04 Jan 2022

On this day in 2004 – Phil Taylor beats Kevin Painter in epic world title clash

Phil Taylor was crowned world champion for the 11th time on this day in 2004 after he edged one of the greatest finals ever witnessed in sudden death.

‘The Power’ held his nerve under extreme pressure to nail double five for a famous win over Kevin Painter.

Taylor was on the receiving end 12 months earlier when John Part edged a superb contest 7-6 – but he hit back in a final which even eclipsed that great event.

With the score tied at 6-6 in sets and 5-5 in legs, Taylor punched the air with delight when the winning dart landed.

“I am a very lucky man to be honest,” reflected Taylor. “Kevin out-played me on doubles, but he eventually let me in. I thought Kevin was the better player.

“Last year was a good final, but this is one of the best. I was not firing on all cylinders and he frightened the life out of me. He will pick his chin up and come back from this.”

A distraught Painter, who was 4-1 ahead at one point, added: “I just did not quite get there in the end – but what can you say? I gave it my best shot.

“I was playing well, but not getting carried away. When playing Phil you never really feel comfortable.

“I gave it my best go and maybe I will come back next year.”

It was to be the only world final Painter reached. Taylor went on to claim the title 16 times.

