Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson joins Port Vale on loan

Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson has joined League Two Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with League One Fleetwood, where he made 17 appearances and scored two goals, both in the Papa John’s Trophy.
A statement on Leeds’ official website said: “Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has joined Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.
“We wish Ryan the best of luck during his time with the Valiants.”
