04 Jan 2022

Gregor Ewan to contest third Paralympics after making GB curling squad

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Paralympic bronze medallist Gregor Ewan has been named in Great Britain’s five-strong wheelchair curling squad for Beijing 2022.

Ewan, who was part of the team which finished third at Sochi in 2014, has been selected for his third successive Games, alongside PyeongChang 2018 veteran Hugh Nibloe and debutants David Melrose and Meggan Dawson-Farrell.

Travelling reserve Charlotte McKenna – another Games newcomer – completes the selection for the mixed gender sport.

The five Scottish curlers are the first members of GB’s team to be confirmed for the Winter Paralympics, which is scheduled to take place from March 4-13.

Former firefighter Melrose travels to China’s capital having been paralysed by an accident at work in 2010.

“Curling definitely helped me to refocus on what I wanted to do with the rest of my life after my accident,” he said in a statement.

“Getting the chance to pull on the ParalympicsGB kit starts to make it feel more real in what still feels like a surreal experience as the Paralympics is the pinnacle of the sport and there is no higher achievement than getting this opportunity.”

Wheelchair curling was introduced to the Paralympic programme at the Turin Games in 2006.

Great Britain won silver in the inaugural competition and bronze in Russia eight years later before finishing seventh at PyeongChang in 2018.

Dawson-Farrell represented Scotland in Para athletics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before switching to the ice.

“It is hugely exciting to be going to such a big global event and to have the chance to pull on a GB jersey,” said the 29-year-old. “This is what you train for every day.

“Having switched to curling I now know the more team-oriented sport and the camaraderie of team-mates actually suits me better and to be able to share this experience with team-mates will be so much better.”

ParalympicsGB chef de mission Phil Smith said: “All five athletes have already produced some brilliant results this season and shown great focus and resolve in securing selection, particularly after the challenging times brought about by the Covid pandemic over the last two years.

“I’m excited to see what they can achieve on the ice in Beijing in just under 60 days’ time.”

