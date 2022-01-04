Luke McGee keeps Exeter at bay as leaders Forest Green move eight points clear

Luke McGee’s goalkeeping masterclass helped League Two leaders Forest Green earn a 0-0 draw against Exeter in a tense West Country derby.
It was Exeter who started the brighter, with Josh Key slamming wide from Matt Jay’s deflected strike.
Forest Green were a whisker from getting their noses in front, captain Jamille Matt a boot away from touching in a Nicky Cadden cross in the 17th minute.
The Grecians responded as the impressive Jay brought a brave block out of McGee.
The move of a scratchy opening 45 minutes saw Cameron Dawson glove a near-post strike from Barnsley loanee Jack Aitchison after an audacious turn and spin from Kane Wilson.
The stalemate was almost broken by the visitors when Archie Collins’ free-kick was superbly touched over by McGee with 54 minutes gone.
Exeter continued to hold sway and Timothee Dieng planted a free header wide when scoring looked easier.
McGee’s reaction save with his feet prevented Dieng a certain goal with 11 minutes to go, leaving Rovers forced to settle for a point that moved them eight clear at the top of the table.
