Search

05 Jan 2022

Peter Wright does not feel sorry for Michael Van Gerwen after Covid withdrawal

Peter Wright does not feel sorry for Michael Van Gerwen after Covid withdrawal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Peter Wright has no sympathy for Michael Van Gerwen after the Dutchman’s World Championship hopes were ruined by coronavirus.

Van Gerwen was forced to withdraw before his third-round match after testing positive for Covid-19 and went on to criticise the Professional Darts Corporation for its handling of the situation.

He was one of a number of players who had to pull out because of the virus, which threatened to derail the tournament.

But the show went on and Wright took advantage of Van Gerwen’s absence to win his second world title, beating Michael Smith 7-5 in Monday’s final at Alexandra Palace.

The 51-year-old says that Van Gerwen’s problems were brought on by himself.

“Obviously I don’t feel sorry for him,” he said.

“I am sorry for the tournament and his fans but everyone had their own choice to look after themselves where they decided to do whatever they did.

“If they are not keeping themselves totally safe it’s down to them. We have managed to do it and other players have.

“He will learn from that. We will see him back and he will be in a proper place next year where there is no chance of anybody getting near him.”

Wright knows that his task of winning a second world crown, adding to his 2020 success, would have been harder had Van Gerwen been there.

The Scot beat Van Gerwen in the 2020 final and accepts he has taken advantage of the three-time world champion’s level slipping and the retirement of Phil Taylor.

“Would I have been this good if Phil was still around? I don’t know,” Wright said.

“If Michael was on form that we know him for? I’d put myself maybe in the top five. Nowhere near as good as MVG and Phil Taylor.

“Without darts, I’d probably be working in a garage, fitting tyres and exhausts, doing services and stuff. It was a good job, I enjoyed it, it kept me fit.

“I didn’t have a tyre here. I had proper tyres to fit on cars. Not the one round my belly.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media