Search

05 Jan 2022

Stuart Broad wins battle with David Warner on rain-affected first day in Sydney

Stuart Broad wins battle with David Warner on rain-affected first day in Sydney

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Stuart Broad continued his happy hunting of David Warner on a rain-affected first day of the fourth Ashes Test, with a pair of late breakthroughs lifting English spirits.

Desperate to conjure a face-saving comeback at the Sydney Cricket Ground after losing the urn following three one-sided matches, the tourists fought hard for an even position on a day where the real battle was against the elements.

Broad marked his recall to the side by dismissing old rival Warner for the 13th time in between showers, more than any other bowler.

But Australia were on the verge of controlling matters once again, reaching an impressive 111 for one before England rallied late on.

James Anderson forced the issue, ending Marcus Harris’ diligent stay, before Mark Wood’s pace powered through the defences of the world’s number one batter Marnus Labuschagne to make it 126 for three at stumps.

Just 46.5 overs had been possible in the opening stanza of the New Year Test, but for the first time in the series England left the field with a genuine foothold in the game.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media