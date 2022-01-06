Search

06 Jan 2022

Broad proves a point as Khawaja reels off ton – day two of the fourth Ashes Test

Broad proves a point as Khawaja reels off ton – day two of the fourth Ashes Test

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Two 35-year-olds with points to prove made the the running on day two of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, with Usman Khawaja reeling off a fine century on his Australia comeback as Stuart Broad’s five wickets led the response from England.

It was Khawaja’s work that may well prove to be decisive, with Australia finishing up on 416 for eight declared – a total far beyond anything England have managed in the series so far – but Broad offered a timely reminder of his battling skills.

He took five for 101 to keep the tourists in the match, making light of his omission from two of the last three games.

England’s most successful bowlers v Australia

  • Sir Ian Botham: 148 wkts, 27.69 avg, 9x five-fors
  • Bob Willis: 128 wkts, 26.14 avg, 7x five-fors
  • Stuart Broad: 125 wkts, 29.32, 8x five-fors

Stokes’ side causes concern

Ben Stokes’ return to action has not been what England fans had dreamed of, with a lack of runs and more toil than triumph with the ball. But he is never less than fully committed to the cause and he was midway through a wholehearted spell of bouncers when he pulled up in his follow through. He left the field for treatment and, though he fielded again, he did not bowl another ball. England are awaiting medical assessment but side issues are kryptonite for fast bowlers, so prepare for the worst.

Tweet of the day

The Barmy Army supporters’ club have a love-hate relationship with Steve Smith’s theatrics at the crease, particularly the elaborate way in which he offers no stroke. Having earlier noted that he has “more leaves than a tree” they found the perfect picture to sum up their mood.

Khawaja acclaims King James

When Khawaja brought up his century in front of his old home crowd it ended a two-and-a-half-year exile from Test cricket in the best way possible. To celebrate? He decided to replicate basketball star LeBron James’ ‘Silencer’ move – slamming both palms towards the ground three times and beating his chest. The presence of a bat and a helmet meant he wasn’t quite as smooth as the original performer, but he certainly had fun.

Quote of the day

Magic number

England’s lack of top-order runs has become a dire habit since Rory Burns was bowled off the very first ball of the tour. He is now gone, but things have yet to pick up, with first-wicket stands of 0, 23, 7, 4, 4 and 7 to look back on. Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley, who resumed on five without loss, must do better.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media