Search

06 Jan 2022

Ashley Hemmings set to lead the line for Kidderminster against Reading

Ashley Hemmings set to lead the line for Kidderminster against Reading

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Kidderminster manager Russell Penn will be hoping striker Ashley Hemmings can help his non-league side spring an Emirates FA Cup shock against Championship side Reading in Saturday’s third-round tie at Aggborough.

Hemmings has already made his mark in the competition this season, having scored in the 1-0 win over Grimsby in the first round and in the 2-0 second-round win over FC Halifax.

Penn will have the services of Walsall defender Joe Foulkes after the 18-year-old’s loan period was extended to the end of the season. Foulkes joined the National League North club in the summer, initially on a six-month loan, and has made 10 appearances so far.

Harriers, whose last three league matches were postponed, are expecting a sell-out crowd of around 5,000 as they bid to emulate the team of 1994 which reached the last-16 following a third-round victory at Birmingham.

With survival in the Championship again the priority, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has hinted he will rotate his squad for the trip.

Paunovic’s side were held to a 2-2 draw against Derby on Monday, having let slip a 2-0 lead, and the manager is expected to rest several players to ensure they are ready for a run of four league games in 12 days, starting against Fulham on Tuesday night.

Danny Drinkwater and Dejan Tetek, who both missed the Derby clash through Covid, could return, along with Liam Moore who sat out the game because of injury, but Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman are both away on international duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lucas Joao and Tom McIntyre are both nearing returns from injury but are unlikely to feature at Aggborough so youngsters like Jahmari Clarke, Tyrell Ashcroft and Michael Stickland can all expect call-ups.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media