06 Jan 2022

Arsenal fined after admitting they failed to control players against Man City

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Arsenal have been fined £20,000 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

The north London club were charged by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Stuart Atwell following the second-half dismissal of Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes for two bookings inside two minutes.

Arsenal, who went on to lose 2-1 after a stoppage-time winner from Rodri earned City victory from an ill-tempered affair at Emirates Stadium, admitted the charge.

An FA statement read: “Arsenal FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 59th minute of its Premier League fixture against Manchester City FC.”

Bukayo Saka put the hosts ahead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty in the 57th minute, with match official Atwell adjudging Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva after looking at the pitch-side monitor.

Gabriel caused a melee prior to the penalty and was booked for scuffing the spot, but Riyad Mahrez held his nerve to level with the league leaders’ first shot on target.

Things went from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta’s men when Gabriel was shown a second yellow card moments later for holding back compatriot Gabriel Jesus before Rodri’s last-gasp finish capped a frustrating afternoon.

News

