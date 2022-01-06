Selim Benachour could revert to strongest available side when Oldham host Sutton

Oldham interim-manager Selim Benachour is likely to revert to his strongest available side for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton.
Benachour fielded a young team for the Papa John’s Trophy last-16 tie against Wigan on Tuesday and was on the receiving end of a 6-0 defeat.
Basement club Oldham, who have not won in the league since November 20, made just once change for the 0-0 draw with Hartlepool on New Year’s Day.
And they could opt for a similar line-up this time around.
Sutton welcome back captain Craig Eastmond from suspension for the trip.
Kenny Davis made his comeback from injury as a late substitute in the 2-1 victory against Exeter on January 1.
And the midfielder is pushing hard for a start in this clash.
Sutton have won their last three matches in all competitions and boss Matt Gray will be looking to keep disruption to a minimum.
