06 Jan 2022

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke needs strikers back for cup clash with Brentford

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke is hoping some of his injured strikers return to contention for the home FA Cup tie against Brentford.

Clarke was without Jamie Proctor, James Wilson, Devante Rodney, David Amoo and George Lloyd for his side’s last game, a 2-1 defeat at Newport on December 11.

Games against Exeter, Salford, Rochdale and Harrogate have all been postponed due to coronavirus, while Clarke has not revealed which of his injured players will be available.

New loan signing Ryan Edmondson, who has joined from Leeds until the end of the season, is not eligible for his debut having appeared for Fleetwood in the first round.

The Brentford pair of Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen will be monitored after being forced out of Sunday’s home Premier League win against Aston Villa.

Manager Thomas Frank said after the match that he hoped the injuries to Canos (hamstring) and Jensen (hip) were not serious.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl could be included in Frank’s plans after joining on loan from Midtjylland until the end of the season.

Left-back Rico Henry (hamstring) has missed the Bees’ last three matches and is not expected to feature.

