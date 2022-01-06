Blackburn snap up full-back James Brown

Blackburn have announced the signing of Irish full-back James Brown on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old joins from Drogheda United after impressing on trial at Rovers last month.
Brown, named in the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland Team of the Year for the last two seasons, is initially expected to join up with Blackburn’s Under-23 side.
