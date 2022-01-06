Search

06 Jan 2022

Coventry trio could return after Covid-19 for FA Cup third-round tie with Derby

Coventry are assessing the fitness of Simon Moore, Gus Hamer and Fankaty Dabo for their FA Cup third-round tie against Derby.

All three missed the 1-0 defeat by Millwall at the CBS Arena on December 29 because of Covid-19 and could be back this weekend.

Jake Clarke-Salter is poised to make his first appearance since early November after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Clarke-Salter and Ian Maatsen are on loan from Chelsea so their FA Cup involvement is subject to approval from their parent club.

Derby midfielder Graeme Shinnie has missed the last three games because of coronavirus and could return against Coventry.

Colin Kazim-Richards has been on target for three matches in a row after stepping off the bench and is set to continue as an impact substitute.

Lee Buchanan has been out since November 21 because of a knee injury and he is due to return this month.

Poland midfielder Krystian Bielik has resumed training on grass after being out for a year with ACL damage.

