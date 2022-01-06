Search

06 Jan 2022

Omar Bogle and Dan Gardner doubtful for Doncaster

Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey will check on the fitness of Omar Bogle and Dan Gardner ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One relegation tussle with Fleetwood.

Striker Bogle (hamstring) and midfielder Gardner (thigh) are both injury doubts after being forced off in Rovers’ 4-3 defeat at Morecambe last Sunday.

Aidan Barlow, who went off in that match feeling the effects of his recent brush with Covid, is expected to be available while Ro-Shaun Williams, who returned to the bench last weekend, could be pressed into action and Tommy Rowe could move into midfield if Gardner is not fit.

Charlie Seaman and AJ Greaves have stepped up their rehabiliation but Tom Anderson, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.

Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey says he is still without 10 players because of injury and Covid.

He has also lost star defender James Hill to Bournemouth but is confident of being able to bring in new faces in the transfer window.

Town are operating under a transfer embargo after receiving a loan of over £2million from the EFL to ease cashflow issues during the pandemic but they can still make signings, albeit with restrictions on transfer fees and player wages and the size of their senior squad is limited to 23 rather than 25.

Fleetwood have already confirmed the signing of FC United youngster Drew Baker, who joins the club’s development squad. He has signed an 18-month deal and Town have the option to extend his contract for a further 12 months.

