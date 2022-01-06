Bali Mumba in contention for Peterborough debut against Bristol Rovers

Peterborough are likely to include new loan signing Bali Mumba in their squad for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Bristol Rovers.

Defender Mumba has joined Posh until the end of the season from Premier League side Norwich and is expected to go straight into Darren Ferguson’s squad.

The hosts will be without midfielder Joel Randall due to a slight hamstring issue, while Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones are also ruled out and Dan Butler (ankle) is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Manager Ferguson, whose side have not played since a 3-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Blackpool on December 18, has winger Joe Ward available again following a recent positive coronavirus test.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will be unable to field new signing Ryan Loft at London Road.

Forward Loft joined the League Two Pirates from Scunthorpe on Tuesday but is cup-tied having represented his former club earlier in the competition.

Rovers – who have not played for almost a month due to postponements – will welcome back defender Cian Harries from a one-match ban but midfielder Sam Finley is in the middle of a three-game suspension.

Defender Alfie Kilgour (knee) and midfielder Josh Grant (hamstring) are unlikely to return, while on-loan Stoke player Connor Taylor (calf) is another doubt.