Search

06 Jan 2022

Bali Mumba in contention for Peterborough debut against Bristol Rovers

Bali Mumba in contention for Peterborough debut against Bristol Rovers

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Peterborough are likely to include new loan signing Bali Mumba in their squad for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Bristol Rovers.

Defender Mumba has joined Posh until the end of the season from Premier League side Norwich and is expected to go straight into Darren Ferguson’s squad.

The hosts will be without midfielder Joel Randall due to a slight hamstring issue, while Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones are also ruled out and Dan Butler (ankle) is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Manager Ferguson, whose side have not played since a 3-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Blackpool on December 18, has winger Joe Ward available again following a recent positive coronavirus test.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will be unable to field new signing Ryan Loft at London Road.

Forward Loft joined the League Two Pirates from Scunthorpe on Tuesday but is cup-tied having represented his former club earlier in the competition.

Rovers – who have not played for almost a month due to postponements – will welcome back defender Cian Harries from a one-match ban but midfielder Sam Finley is in the middle of a three-game suspension.

Defender Alfie Kilgour (knee) and midfielder Josh Grant (hamstring) are unlikely to return, while on-loan Stoke player Connor Taylor (calf) is another doubt.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media