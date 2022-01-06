Search

06 Jan 2022

Cheltenham could hand debut to defender Ben Williams after move from Barnsley

Cheltenham could hand debut to defender Ben Williams after move from Barnsley

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Cheltenham could hand a debut to defender Ben Williams when they host Burton in Sky Bet League One.

Williams joined the Robins from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday and is poised to go straight into Michael Duff’s squad.

Striker Kyle Joseph is unavailable for Saturday’s match after being recalled from his loan spell by parent club Swansea.

Manager Duff hopes to welcome back Chris Hussey and Grant Horton from Covid-related absences but is unsure whether Ellis Chapman will be involved, while George Lloyd and Taylor Perry remain sidelined.

Burton striker Louis Moult is in contention to make his first senior appearance in almost two and a half years.

Moult, who suffered a freak ankle injury in pre-season after joining the Brewers last summer following an injury-hit spell with Preston, has returned to training and is edging closer to action.

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink may opt for an unchanged side at Whaddon Road after beginning the new year with a thumping 4-1 success over Crewe.

On-loan Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison is among those pushing for a recall after scoring as a substitute against Alex, while experienced defender Michael Bostwick this week joined Stevenage on loan.

