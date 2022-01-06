Search

06 Jan 2022

Hull trio set to return for FA Cup third-round tie at home to Everton

Hull manager Grant McCann welcomes back three players for the FA Cup third-round tie with Everton but will have to do without several more because of injury at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

Tom Huddlestone, Matt Ingram and Will Jarvis are back in the squad as the Tigers look to knock out their Premier League opponents.

McCann revealed forward Josh Magennis would miss the Everton game because of a hamstring injury but could return against Stoke in the Championship eight days later.

But the Tigers are without Mallik Wilks (foot) who faces two months on the sidelines and Callum Elder (groin) who is out for three weeks.

Everton could have new signings Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson on duty at Hull after both joined the Goodison Park club this week.

Ukraine left-back Mykolenko joined from Dynamo Kiev and right-back Patterson signed from Scottish champions Rangers.

Manager Rafael Benitez is looking to forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin to fire the Toffees to success but he will have to wait for him to resume his partnership with Richarlison.

The Brazilian remains on the injury list along with Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend and Tom Davies.

