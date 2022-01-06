Search

Jack Payne sidelined as Swindon host Manchester City in FA Cup third round

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Swindon midfielder Jack Payne will miss Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League leaders Manchester City with a knee injury.

Wales international Jonny Williams is rated as touch and go after not training fully this week as his workload is carefully managed after also coming off during the 5-2 Sky Bet League Two win over Northampton.

Captain Dion Conroy is available again after the centre-half served a two-match ban, while Lewis Ward is set to cover in goal for Jojo Wollacott, who is away with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations, and goalkeeper Emmanuel Idem should also be in the squad after his free transfer.

Defender Jake O’Brien has arrived on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season, but forward Alex Gilbert has been recalled by parent club Brentford.

City will be without seven first-team players and manager Pep Guardiola following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Premier League club have not yet made public which players have tested positive for Covid-19 but Phil Foden and Oleksandar Zinchenko did miss last week’s game at Arsenal through self-isolation.

Defender John Stones has sat out the last three games with a knock.

Winger Riyad Mahrez is away on international duty with Algeria so also misses out.

