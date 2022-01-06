Search

06 Jan 2022

Northampton boss Jon Brady could hand debut to Chanka Zimba against Crawley

Northampton boss Jon Brady could hand debut to Chanka Zimba against Crawley

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Northampton could hand a debut to new signing Chanka Zimba when Crawley visit in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The Cardiff forward completed a loan move to Sixfields on Thursday and will help compensate for the loss of Kion Etete, who saw his temporary switch to the Cobblers cut short by parent club Tottenham.

Dominic Revan is another to depart this week after being recalled by Aston Villa while Scotty Pollock was absent for the 5-2 loss at Swindon last weekend with a groin injury.

Jon Brady admitted following the heavy away defeat that several of his squad were lacking sharpness after a Covid-19 outbreak forced them to be without a fixture for 21 days but more players are set to be in contention for the clash with Town.

Crawley were in a similar situation and their New Year’s Day victory over Colchester was also their first game since December 11.

Boss John Yems could only name six players on the bench but will be able to call upon experienced defender Joel Lynch again.

Lynch put pen to paper on a new deal this week after his original short-term contract at the club had been due to expire on January 3.

The Reds will be without Blondy Nna Noukeu after he returned to Stoke but the likes of Archie Davies, Ludwig Francillette and Nick Tsaroulla featured in a midweek friendly with Spurs and could make the bench on Saturday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media