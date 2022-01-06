Search

06 Jan 2022

Tranmere coping with positive Covid-19 cases ahead of meeting with Scunthorpe

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Tranmere are continuing to deal with positive Covid-19 cases ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Scunthorpe.

Rovers captain Calum McManaman, currently serving a suspension, and defender Nat Knight-Percival, returning from a hamstring injury, are among those recovering.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon, though, is confident he will have enough players available to fulfil the fixture, with striker Paul Glatzel (hamstring) now back in full training.

Winger Josh McPake has bolstered the squad after joining on loan from Scottish champions Rangers until the end of the season.

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill is set to face his former side, having guided Rovers to a play-off place last season.

Iron club captain Harry Davis made his return to the starting line-up against Carlisle after seven weeks out with a calf problem, so could retain his place in defence.

Forward Sam Burns has signed on loan from Championship side Blackburn for the rest of the season, while midfielder Hayden Hackney’s spell from Middlesbrough has been extended until the end of the campaign.

Striker Ryan Loft has completed a permanent move to Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

