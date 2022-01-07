Search

07 Jan 2022

Akin Famewo misses out for Charlton in FA Cup tie against Norwich

Charlton will not be able to play on-loan defender Akin Famewo in Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie against Premier League Norwich.

The 23-year-old centre-back is not available to face his parent club under the terms of his season-long loan deal.

Top-scorer Jayden Stockley has been sent to visit a specialist over a hip problem which has kept him out since before Christmas.

Jonathan Leko scored a last-minute header to secure a 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Milton Keynes and send the Addicks into the quarter-finals, so could retain his place in attack.

Norwich, bottom of the Premier League, have not played since December 28 following a Covid-19 outbreak which saw the trip to Leicester on New Year’s Day postponed.

Several players are expected to be back in contention, with captain Grant Hanley (shoulder), forward Milot Rashica (groin) and goalkeeper Tim Krul (coronavirus) among those set to return to training with the squad.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell, subject of transfer speculation during the January window, could be handed a start, but Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Mathias Normann (pelvis) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain sidelined.

Defender Bali Mumba has joined Peterborough on loan until the end of the season while 19-year-old forward Tyrese Omotoye will spend the rest of the campaign at Carlisle.

