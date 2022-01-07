Non-league Yeovil dealing with coronavirus outbreak ahead of Bournemouth tie

Yeovil are battling a coronavirus outbreak ahead of their FA Cup game with Bournemouth.

The Glovers, 11th in the National League, only had 12 players available on Thursday but boss Darren Sarll hopes more will be ready by the time Saturday tea-time comes around.

Sarll said in his pre-match press conference: “We’ve had a bad week of Covid-19 cases. Yesterday it was only 12 available but we’re hopeful to have more by Saturday.

“You need a certain amount of time to prepare people for this sort of game. We’re playing the best team outside the league, you need time to develop a strategy but we’ve not had that luxury this week.”

Championship leaders Bournemouth could include new signings James Hill and Ethan Laird at Huish Park.

Hill arrived on a permanent deal from Fleetwood earlier in the week, and did not feature for the Cod Army in the earlier rounds, while Laird moved on loan from Manchester United.

Boss Scott Parker will assess their levels of fitness before deciding to use them, but did admit he will utilise his squad in Devon.

Adam Smith (knee) is out, Robbie Brady is a doubt, while there are a number of coronavirus cases within the squad.