Search

07 Jan 2022

Non-league Yeovil dealing with coronavirus outbreak ahead of Bournemouth tie

Non-league Yeovil dealing with coronavirus outbreak ahead of Bournemouth tie

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Yeovil are battling a coronavirus outbreak ahead of their FA Cup game with Bournemouth.

The Glovers, 11th in the National League, only had 12 players available on Thursday but boss Darren Sarll hopes more will be ready by the time Saturday tea-time comes around.

Sarll said in his pre-match press conference: “We’ve had a bad week of Covid-19 cases. Yesterday it was only 12 available but we’re hopeful to have more by Saturday.

“You need a certain amount of time to prepare people for this sort of game. We’re playing the best team outside the league, you need time to develop a strategy but we’ve not had that luxury this week.”

Championship leaders Bournemouth could include new signings James Hill and Ethan Laird at Huish Park.

Hill arrived on a permanent deal from Fleetwood earlier in the week, and did not feature for the Cod Army in the earlier rounds, while Laird moved on loan from Manchester United.

Boss Scott Parker will assess their levels of fitness before deciding to use them, but did admit he will utilise his squad in Devon.

Adam Smith (knee) is out, Robbie Brady is a doubt, while there are a number of coronavirus cases within the squad.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media