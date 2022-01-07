Search

07 Jan 2022

Paul Tisdale’s new signings could feature as Stevenage host Walsall

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale could refresh his side for the visit of Walsall in Sky Bet League Two after a flurry of signings in the opening week of the January transfer window.

Club favourite Michael Bostwick, comfortable at centre-half or in midfield, headlined the arrivals after rejoining the club on loan from Burton.

Goalkeepers Laurie Walker and Christy Pym, defender Luke O’Neill and midfielder Ed Upson are the other new faces which increase Tisdale’s options.

Loan keeper Joseph Anang has returned to parent club West Ham and midfielder Elliot Osborne has left the club for Altrincham.

Midfielder Brendan Kiernan could return for the Saddlers after missing last week’s 3-3 draw against Newport following a positive coronavirus test.

Forward Conor Wilkinson will hope to start after coming off the bench to score twice against the Welsh side, including the last-gasp equaliser.

Defender Emmanuel Monthe is still suspended, while forward Rory Holden is continuing his recovery from knee problems.

Rollin Menayese is set to make his first appearance since making his loan move from Mansfield permanent.

