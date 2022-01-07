Admiral Muskwe on international duty as Luton host Harrogate in the FA Cup

Luton will be without forward Admiral Muskwe when they host Harrogate in the FA Cup on Sunday – their first match for almost a month.

Muskwe is unavailable having headed off to join up with Zimbabwe ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Hatters were last in action with a 1-1 Championship draw against Fulham at Kenilworth Road on December 11.

The New Year’s Day trip to Coventry, called off due to coronavirus cases and injuries in Luton’s squad, was a fourth successive fixture to be postponed for Nathan Jones’ men.

League Two Harrogate played for the first time since December 21, following three postponements of their own, on Tuesday when they beat Carlisle 1-0 in the Papa John’s Trophy.

That game saw midfielders Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra both make debuts following their arrivals on loan from Huddersfield.

George Thomson is available after serving a suspension on Tuesday, Ryan Fallowfield and Warren Burrell could make returns to action, and the Sulphurites have been assessing Alex Pattison and Will Smith.

Mark Beck is cup-tied and Aaron Martin and Simon Power are out due to injury.