Steven Fletcher adds to Stoke injury list ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Steven Fletcher is the latest to be ruled out for Stoke ahead of their FA Cup game with Leyton Orient.
The striker has a hip injury to join Nick Powell (cracked fibula), Jordan Thompson (knee), Joe Bursik and Romaine Sawyers (both quad) on the sidelines.
Harry Souttar is hoping to return in pre-season after suffering cruciate ligament damage while on international duty with Australia in November.
Abdallah Sima has been battling a groin injury while Tom Edwards (knee) is struggling and Josh Tymon is in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid.
Visitors Orient go to the bet365 Stadium on Sunday without defender Tom James.
The former Cardiff youngster is out for up to four months with a hamstring injury he suffered last month.
Alex Mitchell, Theo Archibald and Omar Beckles are back after Covid related absences.
It will Orient’s first game since December 18 when they lost 1-0 to Tranmere.
