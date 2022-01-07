Search

07 Jan 2022

Carlisle could field new signings for visit of Bradford

Carlisle could field new signings for visit of Bradford

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Carlisle manager Keith Millen has new options for the visit of Bradford in Sky Bet League Two after making three new signings.

Forwards Omari Patrick and Tyrese Omotoye, and defender Joel Senior could come into the reckoning after arriving at Brunton Park in the first week of the January transfer window.

Brad Young and Jonathan Dinzeyi have returned to parent clubs Aston Villa and Arsenal respectively but goalkeeper Mark Howard will continue after extending his short-term contract.

Zach Clough (calf) and Lewis Alessandra (foot) are nearing returns from injury but Gime Toure and Josh Dixon are still out.

Bradford could hand a debut to winger Dion Pereira following his loan move from Championship side Luton.

The former Watford player joined the Bantams on a short-term deal until the end of the season earlier this week.

Captain Niall Canavan is now clear of suspension but remains on the sidelines for fitness reasons.

Winger Abo Eisa is likely to be out until next month with a hamstring injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media