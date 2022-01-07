Search

07 Jan 2022

Aden Flint available for Cardiff against Preston

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Cardiff defender Aden Flint has been cleared to feature in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round match against Preston after his red card in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at West Brom was overturned.

Bluebirds striker Kieffer Moore remains sidelined due to an ankle issue and a positive coronavirus test, while midfielder Leandro Bacuna is in the middle of a three-game ban.

Midfielder Ryan Wintle is expected to be involved after being recalled from a loan at Blackpool but striker Max Watters, who has just returned from a temporary spell at MK Dons, is out with a knock sustained in late November.

Tom Sang is in contention for his first appearance since September following a toe problem, while Sam Bowen (foot) and long-term absentee Isaac Vassell are out.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip to South Wales.

Lowe, who has won his opening two matches as North End boss, including Monday’s 2-1 success at Stoke, may opt to rotate his squad following the recent coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Cardiff loanee Josh Murphy (calf) has suffered an injury setback but is also ineligible to face his parent club.

Striker Connor Wickham and long-term absentee Izzy Brown are also sidelined through injury.

