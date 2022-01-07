Search

07 Jan 2022

Andreas Christensen in line for Chelsea return

Andreas Christensen in line for Chelsea return

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Andreas Christensen could return after back trouble to ease Chelsea’s defensive issues in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with non-league Chesterfield.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante will continue Covid isolation, while Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Reece James (hamstring) remain out of action.

Cesar Azpilicueta avoided any injury in the midweek win over Tottenham, while Kai Havertz will be available despite a painful broken finger.

Youngsters Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall should be involved again, though boss Thomas Tuchel will still aim to field a strong starting line-up.

Chesterfield boss James Rowe has a number of selection issues to deal with ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Tyrone Williams is cup-tied after being involved in an earlier round of the competition for Solihull, which is likely to open up a place in the team for Fraser Kerr.

Irish defender Gavin Gunning could miss out after being taken off as a precaution with fatigue in the New Year’s Day win over King’s Lynn, having returned to the team following a broken nose. Jamie Grimes is poised to deputise if Gunning misses out.

Jack Clarke has learned that the ruptured hamstring he suffered in the league match against Halifax on December 28 will keep him out for nine months, while Laurence Maguire is also out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media