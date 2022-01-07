Search

07 Jan 2022

Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans add to Leicester’s injury woes

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans have been ruled out until March and April respectively to add to Leicester’s injury woes ahead of the FA Cup game with Watford.

The pair have hamstring injuries and Evans has undergone surgery to fix his problem.

The hosts will also be without the injured Patson Daka, Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu.

Boubakary Soumare, Filip Benkovic and Luke Thomas are out while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is struggling with a calf problem and Timothy Castagne is a doubt. Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy are at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal respectively.

Watford have a doubt over Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis, who was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a precaution after taking a kick to his ankle and is unlikely to be risked at the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Imran Louza, forward Ismaila Sarr and defenders Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are all away with their national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.

New signings Hassane Kamara and Brazilian defender Samir are being assessed on Friday before a decision is made on whether they will be in line to make a debut.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster (groin) is closing in on a return, while Christian Kabasele (calf) and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) are also stepping up their recovery. Midfielder Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

