Mansfield trio hoping to return for Middlesbrough cup tie

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough is hopeful that a trio of players can return for his side’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough.

Clough is hoping George Lapslie, Stephen Quinn and Harry Charsley can return to the fold after missing the 3-2 win against Hartlepool on Boxing Day.

The Stags have had their last two games postponed due to Covid and Clough admitted his team have had “a couple more cases” this week who will be unavailable for the Boro game.

Mansfield are expected to have some players returning after missing out due to the virus, though Clough stressed those players are “coming back at various stages this week and at different levels of fitness.”

Striker Aaron Connolly could make his debut for Middlesbrough after signing on loan from Brighton.

Boro have no injury concerns but are still dealing with the effects of Covid.

Chris Wilder’s side have not played since December 29 after their game against Sheffield United was postponed last weekend due to Covid cases within their squad.

They still have some players absent and the game could provide opportunities for younger players to get minutes.