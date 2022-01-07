Search

07 Jan 2022

Rival fan thanks Wycombe’s Akinfenwa for indulging kids’ selfie requests

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Football fan favourite Adebayo Akinfenwa’s generosity has been acknowledged by a rival supporter who wrote a letter to thank the striker.

Wycombe Wanderers shared the letter – sent to the club by an Ipswich Town fan – on Twitter on Friday.

In it, the anonymous supporter thanked Akinfenwa, 39, for spending time taking selfies with young fans despite the extra time it took.

“I would just like to thank Adebayo Akinfenwa for his wonderful show in signing children’s autograph books and having selfies with them on his way to the dugouts last night,” the Ipswich season ticket holder wrote.

“He did not refuse one child, it took him over five mins to get to the dugout.

“What a wonderful gesture this was, what a great guy he is, thank him so much”.

The club shared the letter along with the caption: “Keep being you, @daRealAkinfenwa!”

Wycombe travelled to Portman Road for their League One fixture against Ipswich on December 29.

Akinfenwa appeared as a substitute towards the end of the game which his team lost 1-0.

