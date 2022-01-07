New signings Steve Cook and Keinan Davis could make Forest bows against Arsenal

Nottingham Forest have been boosted for Sunday’s visit of Arsenal by the midweek arrivals of Steve Cook and Keinan Davis.

The duo moved to the City Ground from Bournemouth and Aston Villa respectively and could make their debuts in the FA Cup third-round tie.

Boss Steve Cooper will welcome their additions after Monday’s scheduled match with Barnsley was postponed due to a lack of available players following a Covid-19 outbreak.

Max Lowe (groin), Joe Lolley (knee), Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), Alex Mighten (knee), Rodrigo Ely (muscle) and Mohamed Drager (ankle) remain absent while Ryan Yates and Tobias Figueiredo were notable players to miss the defeat at home to Huddersfield on December 20.

Arsenal also have coronavirus issues with manager Mikel Arteta admitting they are “very short” ahead of the trip.

The Gunners will definitely be without Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Others sidelined include Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Gabriel Magalhaes after he was sent off during last weekend’s defeat at Manchester City.

Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah were not involved in the dramatic 2-1 loss after they tested positive for Covid-19 but both have returned to training and may feature against Forest.