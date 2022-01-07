Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.
Kieran Trippier signed for Newcastle.
Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.
John Terry was also impressed with Aston Villa’s transfer activity.
Michail Antonio celebrated his new contract.
David Brooks gave an update on his cancer battle.
Eden Hazard turned 31.
Jonny Bairstow hit a century for England.
Saqib Mahmood thanked Sam Billings.
Heather Watson made some new friends.
Happy 37th birthday Lewis!
Valtteri Bottas was enjoying the open road in Australia.
Too much sun for Carlos Sainz.
Paul Lawrie will now be able to show off his Claret Jug in the boardroom.
