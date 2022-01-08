On this day in 2018: Andy Murray undergoes major hip surgery

Andy Murray underwent major hip surgery on this day in 2018.

The three-time major champion surprised the tennis world by announcing he had gone under the knife, in a bid to eradicate worsening hip concerns.

The British star declared the surgery a success at the time and targeted a return to tennis’ very pinnacle.

"I'm not finished playing tennis yet. I'm going to be competing at the highest level again." via @BBCSport @andy_murray has had hip surgery and hopes to playing in time for the grass-court season! pic.twitter.com/J08ccQbpyS — LTA (@the_LTA) January 8, 2018

“I’m very optimistic because, having spoken to the surgeon, he was very happy about how it went,” said Murray.

“He felt my hip will be feeling better than it did a year ago.

“I was still doing fine a year ago, ranked number one in the world.”

Leading hip surgeon John O’Donnell’s confidence in Murray’s recovery would ultimately not materialise in the craved manner however.

The two-time Olympic champion was able to make a full playing return, but has never shaken off the hip problem in the desired fashion.

Murray in fact all but admitted his retirement in a tearful press conference in January 2019, having been forced to accept his ongoing debilitating and painful hip situation.

Murray has battled on to continue his career, but has been candid in his injury limitations.