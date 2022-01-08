Search

08 Jan 2022

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson nets injury-time equaliser as Sunderland are held

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson struck in the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a 3-3 draw against fellow League One promotion contenders Sunderland at Adams Park.

The late goal prevented the visitors from rising to the top of the table, after Ross Stewart looked to have settled a sensational contest with his 17th goal of the season.

Sunderland led with just three minutes gone, as Stewart’s header from Dennis Cirkin’s cross hit the bar before rebounding in off the legs of Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

However, Anis Mehmeti levelled for the Chairboys in the 13th minute by finding the net with a deflected effort from the edge of the area.

The hosts then went ahead when Sam Vokes made the most of hesitant defending from a corner to nod in, but Stewart quickly squared it again by knocking in Elliot Embleton’s cross.

Sunderland looked to have snatched the win two minutes into added time when Stewart calmly slid in Lynden Gooch’s through pass, but Jacobson denied the visitors at the death by bundling in after Garath McCleary’s corner was not cleared.

