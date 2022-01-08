Search

08 Jan 2022

Matt Gray left ‘gutted’ by the late postponement of Sutton’s game at Oldham

Sutton boss Matt Gray admitted he and his travelling party were “gutted” at the late decision to postpone their League Two clash at rock-bottom Oldham.

It proved to be a wasted 465-mile round trip from Gander Green Lane for the Sutton squad, who went into the weekend in the automatic promotion places having won their previous two games.

The Boundary Park clash was called off at approximately 1.30pm following heavy morning rain in the vicinity.

Speaking under dry conditions at 2pm, a frustrated Gray said: “Of course we’re all gutted.

“We had heard there might be a pitch inspection, but then it seems the ground staff here told the officials there was no need to turn up early.

“We arrived just after 1pm and there was surface water on the pitch, but it didn’t look too bad.

“Would it have been playable at 2pm? Probably not, but I believe not a lot of work would need to have been done to get the pitch playable and the game on.

“However, the referee has decided, also looking at the forecast for later this afternoon, that if there was any more rain then certainly the game wouldn’t be playable.

“You do have to respect the referee’s decision, it is tough for them.

“He’ll never please everyone with these kind of decisions and I can’t completely blame one single person, but we are very disappointed with the decision.”

In a club statement, Oldham revealed that referee Tom Nield called the game off following a 1.10pm pitch inspection.

The statement said the game was called off due to: “The recent severe inclement weather conditions involving snow, ice and rain that have impacted the playing surface and not had a chance to drain properly.”

The statement added: “Oldham Athletic would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused due to the late notice of this announcement.”

Managerless Oldham, who are currently winless in seven games, will announce a new date for the rearranged fixture in due course.

