08 Jan 2022

Accrington hold on with 10 men against MK Dons

Ireland Staff Reporter

Play-off chasing MK Dons had to settle for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Accrington.

Stanley were forced to play 56 minutes with 10 men following Liam Coyle’s red card.

It started off well for Stanley when they took the lead in the ninth minute. Sean McConville’s deep free-kick found Colby Bishop around 15 yards out and he headed home his 10th goal of the campaign.

MK Dons equalised after 25 minutes as Scott Twine sent Mo Eisa free and he cut inside in the area before his low drive hit the back of the net.

Top-scorer Twine had a couple of chances to put the visitors ahead but could not find the target.

Midfielder Coyle was shown a straight red card by referee Will Finnie in the 34th minute for a high challenge on Daniel Harvie.

With the man advantage, MK pressed and dominated possession.

Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin denied Troy Parrott and also pulled off a stunning save to keep out Twine in the second half, with Dean Lewington hitting the post in stoppage time.

News

